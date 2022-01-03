Here's where to get King Cakes in 2022: A list of New Orleans area bakeries

Did your bakery make the list? Send a photo & information to webteam@wwltv.com.

Here's a list of places to get your king cake ahead of Mardi Gras 2022:

Haydel's Bakery: 4037 Jefferson Hwy, Jefferson, LA 70121. (800) 442-1342. The famous Haydel's king cake comes in a variety of sizes. Their extra-large king serves 60 people, but that size is pre-order only.

Coffee &: 5024 Westbank Expy, Marrero, LA 70072 (504) 328-9494. Open 24 hours a day, Cofee & not only has deliciously soft traditional king cakes. It also has an assortment of small king cakes that are great for breakfast on the run. Their most popular flavor king cake is the praline filled with cream cheese.

Hi-Do Bakery: 439 Terry Pkwy, Terrytown, LA 70056. (504) 366-6555. The Hi-Do Bakery serves traditional and fleur-de-lis shaped king cakes for those looking for a gameday snack. If you're ordering king cakes from Hi-Do, order a day or two in advance, but fear not. The bakery will be open seven days a week throughout king cake season. Hi-Do's most popular king cake flavor is Bavarian cream.

Willa Jean: 611 O'Keefe Avenue, New Orleans, La. 70113 (504) 509-7334. You can order online at WillaJean.com, but all king cake orders must be placed two days in advance. You can also buy slices of Willa Jean's king cakes at their pastry counter.

Nonna Randazzo's Bakery: Chalmette, Covington, Mandeville, and Ponchatoula (985) 893-1488. Home of the "Original" Randazzo's family recipe. Winner of three awards at 2017 King Cake Festival.

Marguerite's Bakery: 125 Commercial Square, Slidell, LA 70461 & 2949 Veterans Blvd in Metairie. Traditional, filled, Cajun Praline, Brownie Delight, or Zulu — with over 50 flavors, the list goes on and on and on and on.

The Sweet Life: 516 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA 70005. (504) 371-5153. The Sweet Life's King cake is made with a Danish dough, it is light and flaky.

Debbie Does Doberge is taking orders online at DebbieDoesDoberge.com or Bakery Bar at 1179 Annunciation Street, New Orleans, La. (504) 210-8519. This 6 to 9 layer king cake packs a punch.

Dorignac's: 710 Veterans Blvd Metairie, LA 70005. (504) 834-8216. Dorignac's King Cakes are made fresh daily and are available in a variety of fillings.

Maurice's French Pastries: 3501 Hessmer, Metairie, Louisiana, 70002. 504-885-1526. Maurice's features unique king cakes like the Ponchatoula, a confection with fresh strawberries, Chantilly cream and toasted almonds filled with Bavarian cream.

Bittersweet Confections: 725 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130. (504) 523-2626 & 639 S Hennessey St New Orleans, LA 70119 . Bittersweet Confections offers a chocolate-filled king cake on top of their traditional offerings at both locations.

Cartozzos: 111 23rd St., Kenner, La. (504) 469-9615. The traditional bakery offers sweet and savory (Muffletta!) King Cakes to carnival revelers. You can find their cakes and 70 different grocery store chains across the South, or you can order online at cartozzosbakery.com.

Mr. Ronnie's Famous Hot Donuts: Mr. Ronnie's offers king cakes and king cake donuts, a sweet play on their signature hot glazed. Mr. Ronnie's offers on-the-spot fillings for your king cake appetite, including pecan and twinkle.

Manny Randazzo's: Serving traditional, and cream cheese3515 N. Hullen Street Metairie, LA 70002 (504) 456-1476