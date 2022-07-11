The wait is over. Hubig's Pies return to store shelves

The triumphant return, initially set for Monday, was delayed after a problem with a machine that wrapped the pies.

NEW ORLEANS — The wait is finally over. Hubig’s Pies have returned to store shelves.

The triumphant return, initially set for Monday, was delayed after a problem with a machine that wrapped the pies. On Wednesday, Rouse’s Markets shared that apple and lemon pies returned to shelves, with pie lovers lining up at 5 a.m. to secure their own.

In a post on social media, the grocer said that stores in New Orleans, Metairie, Westbank, Kenner, and select stores in Thibodaux and Houma would get their shipments on Tuesday. More stores will be added later.

“I am overjoyed to bring Hubig’s pies back to the market. We are thankful for the patience and loyalty of the people of New Orleans and the Gulf Coast. We’ve been on the receiving end of so much good will. We encourage our community to continue to support that which they cherish,” Owner Andrew Ramsey said.

Hubig’s Pies have been unavailable for a decade after a five-alarm fire torched the company’s bakery in July 2012. Hubig’s Pies originally opened in New Orleans in 1921, and Ramsey bought the company in 2019.

According to Ramsey, the new pies will use the same recipes and formulas as the previous iterations, and that the pies will be identical.

Apple and lemon flavored pies will be the first to be reintroduced. Chocolate, coconut, peach, pineapple, and seasonal offerings including sweet potato, strawberry, banana, and blueberry.