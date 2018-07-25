In honor of National Avocado Day - July 31 - we present what we hope will become your go-to guacamole recipe!
Serves 6
INGREDIENTS
- 4 soft avocados, halved
- 3 limes
- 1 bunch of cilantro, roughly chopped
- 2 roma tomatoes, seeded and diced
- 1 head of garlic, finely diced
- ½ jalapeno, seeded and diced
- Salt to taste
DIRECTIONS
Combine avocados, lime juice, jalapeno, garlic and salt in a bowl and roughly mix together. Fold in the tomatoes and cilantro.
© Kin Community