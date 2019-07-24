NEW ORLEANS — After more than six months of operating out of a food truck, New Orleans staple Cafe du Monde has announced they will open a brick and mortar restaurant in City Park next week.

The opening is scheduled for July 31, with a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the Casino Building.

RELATED: Cafe du Monde starts serving coffee and beignets in City Park

The cafe, famed worldwide for its powdered sugar-drenched beignets, has been serving the sweet pastries out of a food truck since January.

Renovations on the building to convert it into a new beignet parlor began last year, after the company secured a 10-year lease for the space.

They outbid Morning Call, the previous tenant after a lawsuit forced the city to redo the bidding process.

Morning Call, which opened in 1870, has yet to announce a new location.