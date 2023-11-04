Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Garlic Chicken, Garlic Knots

Chef Belton is in the WWLTV kitchen cooking up some tasty garlic dishes.

NEW ORLEANS — Garlic Chicken

Ingredients

4 chicken thighs, boneless

Creole seasoning

3 tsp. Italian seasonings

½ cup all-purpose flour

4 Tbsp. Parmesan cheese, shredded

3-4 Tbsp. olive oil

3 Tbsp. butter

10 garlic cloves

3 Tbsp. flour

1 ½ cups chicken stock

1 cup beef stock

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. onion powder

½ tsp. mustard powder

½ tsp. dried thyme

½ cup heavy cream

½ cup Parmesan cheese

Directions

Combine the chicken stock, beef stock, Worcestershire, onion powder, mustard powder, and thyme. Set aside.

Combine flour and Parmesan cheese on a plate and measure out additional ingredients prior to beginning.

Season chicken with Creole seasoning, and Italian seasoning. Dredge each side in the flour mixture. Tap off excess.

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Sear the chicken in batches for 4-5 minutes per side, until a golden crust has developed. Set aside and leave brown remnants in the pan.

Melt the butter in the same skillet over medium heat. Use a silicone spatula to clean the bottom of the skillet. Add the garlic cloves and let them soften and caramelize for 6-7 minutes.

Add the flour and whisk for 1-2 minutes, until raw flour smell is gone and it begins to brown.

Add the chicken stock mixture slowly, stirring continuously.

Stir in the cream. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low. Stir in the Parmesan cheese.

Add the chicken back to the pan along with any juice from the plate. Spoon the sauce on top. Cover and cook for 5 minutes. The sauce will continue to thicken during this time.

Garnish with parsley and serve

Garlic Knots

Ingredients

1 13 oz. can pizza dough

5 Tbsp. butter, melted

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. dried oregano

1 Tbsp. fresh parsley, finely chopped

3 Tbsp. Parmesan cheese, finely grated

cooking spray

Directions



Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Coat a sheet pan with cooking spray.

Open the lay the dough flat. Slice the dough into 12 equal-sized strips. Tie each strip into a knot shape, tucking the ends underneath each roll.

In a small bowl, mix together the butter, garlic powder, oregano, parsley, and parmesan cheese. Reserve 1 1/2 tablespoons of the butter mixture for later use.

Brush the remaining butter mixture over the rolls.