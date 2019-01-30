This is a Super Bowl favorite, or for brunch or any time when it seems appropriate. It is courtesy author Kit Wohl, who appears regularly in the kitchen on the Sunday edition of Eyewitness Morning News, Sundays at 6 a.m.

During Super Bowl - or for this year, instead of it - you could call it Bloody Hell rather than a Bloody Mary. Jeremiah Tower and I put Flavors of Taste (Amazon and Apple iBooks) together with ace culinary photographer Sam Hanna. Jeremiah explains the nuances of this classic tastefully, only as he can. He says:

"Few classic drinks have fallen from grace as much as the Bloody Mary, and I use it here as a benchmark for true bartending.

The classic recipe is made from chilled ingredients, then shaken and strained into a frozen short — stemmed wine glass, a far superior method than on the rocks, where one has the unpleasant sensation of melting ice water not mixing with the tomato juice, and of the ice hitting the front of one’s teeth.

The Bloody Mary hits its apotheosis when made from fresh and very ripe, puréed, and sieved tomatoes. Sometimes Clamato is a fine beach substitute.

Commercial celery salt on the rim of the glass is revolting (would you use garlic salt?), so use instead very ﬁnely chopped chives (moisten the rim with lemon juice and then dip it in a plate of the chives). Or not."

Serves 1

4 ounces cold tomato juice

1 teaspoon cold prepared white horseradish

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 splashes cold Worcestershire sauce

2 splashes cold Tabasco sauce

2 ounces frozen gin (traditionally, or vodka)

Pinch salt

Pinch freshly ground black pepper

Put a shaker full of ice and an 8-ounce wine glass in the freezer for 30 minutes.

Put all the ingredients in the shaker and shake for 2 minutes. Garnish the glass with chives (or not). Strain into the glass and garnish with either a stalk of celery or a trimmed scallion, but certainly with a wedge of lemon squeezed above the glass and dropped into it.