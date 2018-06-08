This recipe is courtesy of Kit Wohl. She is the author of several cookbooks from Pelican Publishing and a regular contributor to WWL-TV and the Eyewitness Morning News.

Take advantage of seasonal fresh peaches for an easy, juicy cobbler to serve at get-togethers with friends and family. My sister, Robin Blut, is visiting New Orleans from her home in Houston. We spent the afternoon telling family stories and reminiscing while she considered a beautiful pile of fresh peaches. This is the result of her kitchen talent and the opportunity to showcase the fruit. Our whole family cooks, since our mother couldn’t. Self defense.

Directions

Total: 1 hour 20 min

Prep: 30 min

Cook: 50 min

Yield: 8-10 servings

Position a rack in the center of the oven. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Use a 13x9 inch baking dish.

Ingredients

For the filling:

8 large peaches peeled and cut in 1-inch slices

1 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

Cobbler syrup:

8 peelings from peach skins

1 cup water

1/2 cup sugar

Large pinch of grated ginger

Cobbler top:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/3 cup sugar

2 1/4 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

8 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, divided, cut into small pieces

1 large egg

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 large egg white, beaten

Crystal sugar, for sprinkling

Prepare the filling:

Peel peaches and set peelings aside. Toss the sliced and peeled peaches in a medium bowl.

Add 1 cup sugar and 2 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces. Spoon fruit filling into the baking dish.

Prepare the syrup:

Bring the water, sugar and ginger to a boil in a small skillet or saucepan, stirring to dissolve. Reduce heat to a simmer. Add fruit peelings, and cook about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the peelings are soft. Remove from heat and strain, reserving the liquid. Pour liquid over the peaches in the baking dish.

Prepare the cobbler:

Whisk flour, sugar, baking power, and salt in a medium bowl. Rub in 2 tablespoons of cold butter with your fingertips until no visible pieces remain. Rub in the remaining 4 tablespoons butter with your fingers or pastry cutter until the mixture resembles even pea-size pieces. Whisk together the 1 large egg and cream. Stir into the dry ingredients until the dough comes together. It will be wet and shaggy.

Drop the dough by tablespoons over the top of the fruit. Lightly dust your fingers with flour and gently pat the dough until it looks like it will spread over the majority of the fruit. Brush the top of the dough with egg white and sprinkle with sugar crystals.

Bake for 50 minutes until the top is browned and the fruit is bubbling. Serve hot with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.

