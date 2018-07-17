This recipe is courtesy of Kit Wohl's Cookbook Studio and her book, New Orleans Classic Cocktails (Pelican Publishing). Kit is a frequent contributor to WWL-TV and the Eyewitness Morning News Sunday edition, airing Sundays at 6 a.m.

New Orleans' dashing food photographer Sam Hanna captured the Ritz-Carlton’s signature cocktail so we could indulge in Tales of the Cocktail’s excitement this week during the New Orleans Tricentennial. Sip history by the glass as three centuries of celebration calls for a toast.

In the Ritz-Carlton's Jeremy Davenport Lounge, a 1718 cocktail salutes the three flags that have waved over New Orleans. It melds a bit of Pedro Ximenez Sherry from Spain; the world’s first VSOP cognac —France’s Hennessy VSOP Privilege; Old Overholt, America's oldest continually-maintained brand of Straight Rye Whiskey; and a dash of New Orleans own Peychaud’s bitters, all served in a special glass.

Jeremy Davenport, the St. Louis-born trumpet maestro of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, has composed a jaunty tune titled "One Way Ticket To New Orleans." The song could become an anthem for all of us who planned to visit the city temporarily, but stayed for a lifetime. Davenport has been here for 30 years and says he doesn't plan to leave anytime soon.

Serves 1

1 ounce Hennessy VSOP Privilege Cognac (France)

½ ounce Old Overholt (America's oldest continually-maintained brand of Straight Rye Whiskey)

½ ounce of Pedro Ximenez Sherry (from Spain)

dash of Peychaud’s bitters (New Orleans)

Combine all ingredients over ice in a rocks glass. Stir for 30 seconds and garnish with an amaretto cherry.

