Hubig's Pies returning to New Orleans

Owner Drew Ramsey says that he plans to begin distributing the pies to stores on Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — One of New Orleans' most legendary confections is returning.

Beginning on Monday, Hubig's Pies are set to start returning to stores in the area. Owner Andrew Ramsey set up a booth at the Whitney Bank on South Carrollton Avenue and began selling at 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

“I am overjoyed to bring Hubig’s pies back to the market. We are thankful for the patience and loyalty of the people of New Orleans and the Gulf Coast. We’ve been on the receiving end of so much good will. We encourage our community to continue to support that which they cherish,” Ramsey said.

In July 2012, a five alarm fire torched the bakery, causing Hubig's Pies to not be available for a decade. Hubig’s Pies originally opened in New Orleans in 1921, and Ramsey bought the company in 2019.

According to Ramsey, the new pies will use the same recipes and formulas as the previous iterations, and that the pies will be identical.