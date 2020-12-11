Louisiana's favorite Thanksgiving side? Survey says: Cornbread dressing

Unsurprisingly, mashed potatoes and mac and cheese led the way, with 10 and 7 states choosing those as their favorites, respectively.

NEW ORLEANS — As you are well aware, calories don't count on Thanksgiving, but what is your favorite side dish from the endless options?

Zippia, a website that helps people find new career options, used data from Google Trends during the month of November 2019 to determine what people are searching for the most in each state.

Unsurprisingly, mashed potatoes and mac and cheese led the way, with 10 and 7 states choosing those as their favorites, respectively.

Louisiana was one of eight states choosing stuffing or dressing (go ahead, argue the difference), but was the only one that specified cornbread in front of the dressing name.