Mackie Meals: Spinach Shakshuka

Ingredients
- 1 tbsp. coconut oil
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- 4 cups (300g) mushrooms, sliced
- 2 cups (450g) leaf spinach
- 4 eggs
- handful parsley, chopped
2 Servings per recipe
10 Minutes Prep
15 Minutes Cook Time
Instructions:
1. Heat the oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook for 2-3 minutes until soft. Next, add the mushrooms and cook for another 3-4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
2. Now start adding the spinach to the pan, you will likely have to do this in batches. Cover the pan with a lid and let it wilt, repeat this step until all the spinach is in the pan. Stir well and taste for seasoning.
3. Make 4 indentations (‘wells’) in the spinach and break an egg in each. Cook for 5-6 minutes covered with a lid until egg whites are set.
4. Dress in fresh parsley and serve.
Macros per single serving:
Calories: 321
Protein: 24g
Carbs: 19g
Fat: 22g
