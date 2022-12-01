Mackie Meals: Spinach Shakshuka

For more healthy advice visit maxwellnutrition.com

NEW ORLEANS — Ingredients

1 tbsp. coconut oil

1 large onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, crushed

4 cups (300g) mushrooms, sliced

2 cups (450g) leaf spinach

4 eggs

handful parsley, chopped

2 Servings per recipe

10 Minutes Prep

15 Minutes Cook Time

Instructions:

1. Heat the oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook for 2-3 minutes until soft. Next, add the mushrooms and cook for another 3-4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

2. Now start adding the spinach to the pan, you will likely have to do this in batches. Cover the pan with a lid and let it wilt, repeat this step until all the spinach is in the pan. Stir well and taste for seasoning.

3. Make 4 indentations (‘wells’) in the spinach and break an egg in each. Cook for 5-6 minutes covered with a lid until egg whites are set.

4. Dress in fresh parsley and serve.

Macros per single serving:

Calories: 321

Protein: 24g

Carbs: 19g

Fat: 22g