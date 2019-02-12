KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There's a new entry into the chicken sandwich wars, and right now, Knoxville is one of the only places you can get it!

McDonald's hinted about a new item on the menu for Knoxville and Houston in a tweet on Sunday.

We reached out to folks at McDonald's for more info, and it's true!

“We certainly meant no beef when we hinted at a new menu item arriving in some of our restaurants. It’s true, we’re testing two new chicken sandwiches at participating restaurants in the Houston, Texas and Knoxville, Tennessee areas."

The test runs from December 2 through January 26.

The Crispy Sandwich is simply topped with butter and crinkle cut dill pickles while the Deluxe is topped with tomatoes, lettuce, and mayo. Both are served on a buttery potato roll.

If all goes well in the test markets, it could be rolled out to everyone else in 2020, but we'll just have to wait and see.

Chick-fil-A and Popeyes have been heating up the chicken sandwich wars for a while now, so it was only a matter of time before McDonald's got into the game!