National Fried Chicken Festival returns in October

The festival is free, with live music and the best chefs and restaurants in New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS — The organizers of the National Fried Chicken Festival presented by Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers announced on Tuesday that the event will return this year at New Orleans Lakefront on October 1-2.

"It has been incredible to see the return of so many events that our city has been missing over the course of the last two years," said Cleveland Spears, III, FCF Executive Producer and President/CEO of the Spears Group. "We are incredibly grateful to our partners in Raising Cane's and others for sticking with us through all of the ups and downs of the last few years, allowing us to bring back this festival which will be bigger and better than ever."

The festival was moved to the new location to give festival-goers more space. It will be the first large festival event on the Lakefront since Back to the Beach in 2005.

"We couldn't be more excited to support the return of the Fried Chicken Festival," said Todd Graves, Raising Cane's Founder and CEO. "This festival celebrates our favorite menu item in one of our favorite cities, and we are proud to continue to help it to grow. It's going to be great having FCF back this fall!"

Festival organizers said over 183,000 people attended the event in 2019.