NEW ORLEANS - A group of celebrity chefs in New Orleans are coming together to prepare thousands of meals to send those impacted by Hurricane Florence.

At least 16 local chefs are meeting at the Second Harvest Food Bank Wednesday to prepare favorites like ham, fish, shrimp, macaroni and cheese and okra stew.

Cochon, Appoline, The Joint, Coquette, Langlois, Hole Mole Tacos, GW Fins, The Southern Food and Beverage Museum and Dickie Brennan's Family are a few of the restaurants participating. Many of the chefs who are volunteering were around during Hurricane Katrina and know what it feels like to have to start over again.

“So many people gave to us. It’s our turn to give back and food makes people feel better,” Amy Sins said. “If you’re having a bad day and I can lift your spirits a little bit with a good meal, then so be it.”

The cooking event will begin at 8 a.m. and the chefs will cook until 4 p.m.

"So many times others from around the country have helped Louisiana in our time of need, and we're grateful to be able to return the favor," Susan Goss, Director of the Second Harvest Food Bank's community kitchen, said.

Meghan Kee can be reached at mkee@wwltv.com

© 2018 WWL