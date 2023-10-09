New CBD restaurants relish start of Saints season

The start of the Saints' 2023 season officially kicked off with a win over the Titans inside the Superdome on Sunday, and fans of football – and food – were in luck.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The start of the Saints' 2023 NFL season officially kicked off with a win over the Titans inside the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, and fans of football – and food – were in luck.

Not only has first phase of the nearly half-a-billion dollar renovations give fans a luxury experience inside the dome with widened concourses featuring 'Grab-and-go' markets and some new eateries, but those making their way to the game may have noticed some new restaurants within walking distance.

WWL-TV's Whitney Miller checked out a couple worth checking out, such as Devil Moon Barbecue located at 1188 Girod Street in the city's Central Business District, as well as their companion venue, Brewery Saint X, on the corner of Loyola Avenue and Girod.

"We’ve had the two pre-season games, but it’s been really great," Devil Moon BBQ general manager Matthew Ghabril told Miller. "You can tell the difference, absolutely. For saints days since most of the games are at noon were going to open at 9 am.”

Increasingly popular LUFU NOLA, located at the corner of Gravier Street and St. Charles Avenue, is also attracting foodies and football fanatics to its menu of spicy Indian cuisine.

“Were going to be having a lot of things reflecting black and gold in our menu, said Chef Sarthak Samantray of the former pop-up-turned-permanent location. "So its going to be fun, were expecting a lot of people to come see us."