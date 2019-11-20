NEW ORLEANS — Shake Shack's New Orleans location officially has an opening date.

The company announced that the flagship location in the New Orleans area will open at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, in Canal Place on 333 Canal Street.

Shake Shack is now hiring full-time and part-time employees. To apply, click here to visit the company's website.

This summer, the first of three Shake Shack locations in Louisiana opened its doors in Metairie. A second location was opened inside the new terminal at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

Shake Shack restaurants are known for their burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs and frozen custard.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.