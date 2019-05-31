NEW ORLEANS — The well is about to run dry at Parasol’s, at least for now.

Thea Hogan, who owns the popular corner bar in the Irish Channel, said on Friday the corner bar will keep serving food while she tries to clear up problems with its liquor license.

According to city records, the bar -- which is especially popular around holidays like St. Patrick's Day -- owes $16,531 in property taxes dating back to 2017.

Fears about Parasol’s closing grew Friday when a Facebook post suggested that might be the case.

Hogan said she hopes to have the liquor license issue resolved by next week, at which point she hopes to have the bar open again.

In the meantime, Hogan said, they will keep serving their signature roast beef poboys and other food.