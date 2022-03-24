x
Food

Pasta with spinach and tomatoes

Chef Kevin has a light and flavorful recipe that's quick to make for National Spinach Day.

NEW ORLEANS —

Pasta with Spinach and Tomatoes

Ingredients

  • 8oz. pasta
  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 9oz. cherry tomatoes, cut into halves
  • 1/2 tsp. Creole seasoning 
  • ½ tsp. dried basil
  • ¼ tsp. fine salt, plus more to taste
  • 1/4 tsp. freshly cracked black pepper
  • 5oz.  spinach
  • 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

Directions

  • Fill a large pot with water and place over high heat to bring it to a boil. 
  • Once boiling, add the pasta and cook until al dente according to the package directions. 
  • Reserve about ½ cup of cooking water, and drain the pasta.
  • While you’re waiting for the water to boil, heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-low heat. Add the garlic and sauté until fragrant, about 45-60 seconds.
  • Add the tomatoes, Creole seasoning, basil, salt and a cracked pepper. Sauté the tomatoes until the skins burst and the tomatoes begin to release their juices. Stir and make sure the garlic doesn't burn.
  • Once the tomatoes begin to break down add the spinach, a handful at a time, and stir it into the tomatoes until the spinach is wilted.
  • The tomatoes have created a sauce-like mixture on the bottom of the pan. Taste and adjust the seasoning if needed.
  • Add the cooked and drained pasta to the pan, the parmesan cheese and a touch of pasta cooking water. Toss until the pasta is coated in the sticky sauce and everything is combined .
  • Serve with some grated parmesan cheese, cracked black pepper, and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil if you wish.

