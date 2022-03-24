NEW ORLEANS —
Pasta with Spinach and Tomatoes
Ingredients
- 8oz. pasta
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 9oz. cherry tomatoes, cut into halves
- 1/2 tsp. Creole seasoning
- ½ tsp. dried basil
- ¼ tsp. fine salt, plus more to taste
- 1/4 tsp. freshly cracked black pepper
- 5oz. spinach
- 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
Directions
- Fill a large pot with water and place over high heat to bring it to a boil.
- Once boiling, add the pasta and cook until al dente according to the package directions.
- Reserve about ½ cup of cooking water, and drain the pasta.
- While you’re waiting for the water to boil, heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-low heat. Add the garlic and sauté until fragrant, about 45-60 seconds.
- Add the tomatoes, Creole seasoning, basil, salt and a cracked pepper. Sauté the tomatoes until the skins burst and the tomatoes begin to release their juices. Stir and make sure the garlic doesn't burn.
- Once the tomatoes begin to break down add the spinach, a handful at a time, and stir it into the tomatoes until the spinach is wilted.
- The tomatoes have created a sauce-like mixture on the bottom of the pan. Taste and adjust the seasoning if needed.
- Add the cooked and drained pasta to the pan, the parmesan cheese and a touch of pasta cooking water. Toss until the pasta is coated in the sticky sauce and everything is combined .
- Serve with some grated parmesan cheese, cracked black pepper, and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil if you wish.