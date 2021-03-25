First, there was shrimp and Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Now, 2021 has delivered PEEPS x PEPSI

Are y'all ready for Peeps flavored Pepsi?

DALLAS — It’s nearly April, so that means Easter candy has been on the shelves for a few weeks now. Surely some of you have snagged a couple of boxes of Peeps to keep around the house. But have you ever eaten a Peep and had a swig of Pepsi at the same time and thought, “this is great! Why isn’t this a thing?”

Well, your weirdly specific dream is about to come true.

Thursday, PepsiCo announced a new collaboration with Peeps Brand to create a limited-edition cola flavor. PEPSI x PEEPS is a marshmallow flavored cola soft drink that will (sadly) only be available through social media-driven sweepstakes.

"After what has been a very difficult year, many consumers are looking for new things to smile about. So, to celebrate the start of springtime, Pepsi collaborated with PEEPS® to develop a limited batch of its first-ever marshmallow cola,” said Todd Kaplan, Vice President of Marketing at Pepsi.

The drinks will come in a three-pack of tiny 7.5-ounce cans that are (admittedly) adorably packaged like Peeps Marshmallows.

"We know our consumers love our limited product drops, and we believe that PEPSI x PEEPS will deliver an iconic and delicious pairing that has the potential to become a fan favorite," Kaplan said.

If you want to take a shot at winning a pack of PEEPS x PEPSI, post a pic of yourself with some PEEPS using the hashtags tagging @PEPSI, #HangingWithMyPEEPS, and #PepsiSweepstakes on Twitter and Instagram.