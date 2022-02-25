Pistachio-crusted crispy chicken

NEW ORLEANS —
Pistachio-crusted chicken
Ingredients
- 3/4 cup shelled pistachios
- ¾ cup Italian seasoned Panko bread crumbs
- 1 tsp Creole seasoning
- 4 chicken thighs, boneless
- 3 Tbsp. honey mustard
- Cooking spray
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
- Place the pistachios in a food processor and pulse until they turn into small crumbs.
- Pour the pistachios into a shallow dish. Add the panko, Creole seasoning, and toss to combine.
- Pat any excess moisture off of the chicken using paper towels. Brush the honey mustard onto both sides of the chicken.
- One at a time, place a chicken into the dish with the pistachio mixture. Press the pistachios into the chicken until the chicken is well coated on all sides. Discard the extra pistachio mixture.
- Place the chicken on a baking sheet that has been sprayed with cooking spray or lined with parchment paper. Bake until the chicken is cooked through and juices run clear about 20-25 minutes.