Food

Pistachio-crusted crispy chicken

Chef Kevin has a new way to make crispy chicken, and, if you love nuts, it's right up your alley.

NEW ORLEANS —

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup shelled pistachios
  • ¾ cup Italian seasoned Panko bread crumbs
  • 1 tsp Creole seasoning 
  • 4 chicken thighs, boneless 
  • 3 Tbsp. honey mustard
  • Cooking spray

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
  • Place the pistachios in a food processor and pulse until they turn into small crumbs. 
  • Pour the pistachios into a shallow dish. Add the panko, Creole seasoning, and toss to combine.
  • Pat any excess moisture off of the chicken using paper towels. Brush the honey mustard onto both sides of the chicken. 
  • One at a time, place a chicken into the dish with the pistachio mixture. Press the pistachios into the chicken until the chicken is well coated on all sides. Discard the extra pistachio mixture.
  • Place the chicken on a baking sheet that has been sprayed with cooking spray or lined with parchment paper. Bake until the chicken is cooked through and juices run clear about 20-25 minutes.

