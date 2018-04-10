NEW ORLEANS – This has to be the fanciest chicken you have ever seen.

Popeyes is celebrating the opening of its 3,000th store by selling 24 karat gold boneless chicken wings. If that is not fancy enough for you, the "24 karat champagne wings" will be battered with champagne before being dipped with edible 24 karat gold flakes.

“We wanted to share this celebration with our fans, so our chefs cooked up something extra special for them," Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen President Alex Santoro said in a press released. "It’s a fun way for guests to celebrate this milestone right along with us.”

The offer includes six boneless wings, a choice of a side and biscuit for $5. But here's the catch: the wings will only be available Thursday, Oct. 4, at four locations across the country, including New Orleans. Those locations are:

• 868 C E Grand Street, Elizabeth, NJ 07201

• 75 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10010

• 621 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70130

• 1005 North Magnolia Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92801

Popeyes was founded in New Orleans in 1972.

