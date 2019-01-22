NEW ORLEANS — Popeyes is defending its hometown team.

After the New Orleans Saints' heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship after a controversial no-call, the fried chicken chain shared a blurry photo on Twitter with the hashtag #refereechicken.

The message, unlike the photo, was clear: the NFL officials might need to get their eyes checked. If that is the case, they are in luck because a Louisiana eye doctor is offering free eye exams for NFL officials before the start of next season.

The New Orleans Advocate reports that Popeyes' post was "making reference to the referee’s controversial call and the conclusion that clearly the refs couldn’t see clearly when they made the call they did.”

Los Angeles cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman committed a blatant interference penalty with a helmet-to-helmet hit on Tommylee Lewis well before the pass arrived inside the 5, forcing the Saints to settle for Wil Lutz's 31-yard field goal that made it 23-20 with 1:41 left in regulation.

If the pass interference penalty had been called, the Saints could've run most of the time off the clock to set up a winning field goal from chip-shot range.

"Being that it happened right there in front of the person who would be the one to make the call, and everyone in the stands saw it, everyone watching at home on TV saw it, that makes it even more difficult to take," Saints quarterback Drew Brees said.

The Rams head to Atlanta in about a week for the Feb. 3 Super Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. They will face the five-time champion Patriots, who won the AFC title in a game that also went to overtime.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.