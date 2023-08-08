Recipe: Chef Belton's Creamy Creole Sausage Pasta

Cooking up a creamy pasta dish and savory pastry in the WWL-TV kitchen.

NEW ORLEANS — Sensational Sausage Pastry

Package of puff pastry sheets, thawed

1 1/2 cups Cheddar cheese, shredded

4 smoked sausage links, halved

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Unfold the thawed puff pastry dough. Cut the puff pastry dough into 8 equal-sized rectangles.

Sprinkle 2-3 tablespoons of cheese on the parchment paper in a rectangle shape then place sausage face down on top.

Place one rectangle of puff pastry dough covering the sausage. Using a fork, press the sides of the pastry around all the edges to seal it closed.

Repeat the above step for the remaining ingredients, leaving room between them.

Once all the sausage is covered, brush it with melted butter.

Bake in the preheated oven for approximately 15-18 minutes or until the pastry turns golden brown and puffs up.

Once baked, carefully remove the sausage from the oven and let them cool for a few minutes before serving.

Serve your upside-down puff pastry sausage with your favorite toppings.

Creamy Creole Sausage Pasta

12 oz. penne pasta

1 1/2 cups milk

1 1/2 cups chicken stock

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1 tsp. smoked paprika

kosher salt and pepper to taste

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

1 cup Parmesan cheese, freshly grated

12 oz. smoked sausage, fully cooked, sliced

green onions and parsley for garnish

Cook pasta as directed on the package.

Make the sauce by adding milk, stock, garlic, Creole seasoning, and paprika to the skillet on low-medium heat. Taste and adjust with salt and pepper.

Add heavy cream and Parmesan to the sauce and whisk until combined. Simmer for a few additional minutes until the sauce thickens.

Add sausage and simmer for a few additional minutes, or until sausage is heated.

Add cooked pasta to the skillet and mix until combined.