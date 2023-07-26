Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's excellent Goulash

Chef Belton is cooking it up in the WWL-TV kitchen

NEW ORLEANS — Goulash

3 Tbsp. olive oil

1 sweet onion, chopped

4 garlic, minced

1 1/2 lbs. ground beef

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

2 Tbsp. tomato paste

1 1/2 cups beef stock

1 (15-oz.) tomato sauce

1 (15-oz.) diced tomatoes

2 tsp. Italian seasoning

1 tsp. smoked paprika

2 cups elbow macaroni, uncooked

1 1/2 cups cheddar Jack cheese, shredded Freshly chopped parsley, and green onions for garnish

In a large skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Add onion and cook until soft, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute more.

Add ground beef and cook until no longer pink, about 6 minutes. Drain any excess fat. Season with Creole seasoning, salt, and pepper.

Add tomato paste and stir to coat, then pour in stock, tomato sauce, and diced tomatoes. Season with Italian seasoning and paprika, and stir in macaroni. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until pasta is tender about 15 minutes.

Stir in cheese and remove from heat.