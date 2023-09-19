Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Gnocchi Bake, Nutella Pie

Chef Belton cooks up his Gnocchi Bake and Nutella Pie

NEW ORLEANS — Gnocchi Bake

2 Tbsp. butter

1 onion, chopped

1 tsp. Creole seasoning

8oz. ham steak, cubed

2 sprigs thyme

1 1/4 cups chicken stock

1lb. pkg potato gnocchi

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

1 cup peas, thawed

1/4 cup heavy cream

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 cup shredded Swiss or Gruyere cheese

Preheat the broiler to high heat.

Melt the butter in a large ovenproof skillet over medium heat. Add onion, Creole seasoning and cook until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the ham and thyme and continue to cook until the ham is lightly browned.

Add chicken stock and bring to a simmer. Add the gnocchi, stir well, cover and cook until the gnocchi is slightly tender, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat. Uncover and stir in the parsley, peas, cream, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Sprinkle the cheese over the top and broil until golden and bubbly, about 3 minutes. Serve.

Nutella Pie

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1 cup confectioners' sugar

1-1/4 cups Nutella, divided

1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed

1 chocolate crumb crust (9 inches)

In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, confectioners' sugar and 1 cup Nutella until smooth. Fold in whipped topping. Spread evenly into crust.