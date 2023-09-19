Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Gnocchi Bake, Nutella Pie

NEW ORLEANS —
Gnocchi Bake
2 Tbsp. butter
1 onion, chopped
1 tsp. Creole seasoning
8oz. ham steak, cubed
2 sprigs thyme
1 1/4 cups chicken stock
1lb. pkg potato gnocchi
1/4 cup parsley, chopped
1 cup peas, thawed
1/4 cup heavy cream
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 cup shredded Swiss or Gruyere cheese
Preheat the broiler to high heat.
Melt the butter in a large ovenproof skillet over medium heat. Add onion, Creole seasoning and cook until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the ham and thyme and continue to cook until the ham is lightly browned.
Add chicken stock and bring to a simmer. Add the gnocchi, stir well, cover and cook until the gnocchi is slightly tender, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat. Uncover and stir in the parsley, peas, cream, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Sprinkle the cheese over the top and broil until golden and bubbly, about 3 minutes. Serve.
Nutella Pie
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
1 cup confectioners' sugar
1-1/4 cups Nutella, divided
1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed
1 chocolate crumb crust (9 inches)
In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, confectioners' sugar and 1 cup Nutella until smooth. Fold in whipped topping. Spread evenly into crust.
Warm remaining Nutella in microwave for 15-20 seconds; drizzle over pie. Refrigerate at least 4 hours or overnight.