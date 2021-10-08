Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Orange Creamsicle Cake

NEW ORLEANS —
Orange Creamsicle Cake
- 3/4 lb butter, softened
- 3 cups sugar
- 5 eggs
- 3 cups self rising flour
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 4 drops Orange Food Coloring (optional)
- 1 orange zested
- 3/4 cup carbonated orange soda
Glaze
- 2- 2 1/2 cups powdered sugar
- 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 2 Tbsp. orange juice
Mix butter and sugar together until well creamed.
Add in your eggs-1 at a time, beating after each is added in.
Add in flour, salt, zest & food coloring.
Fold in your orange soda of choice.
Pour into well-greased 12-cup Bundt pan or large 12 cup or more tube pan
Bake at 325 degrees for 1 to 1 hour & 15 min or until fully set
Remove from oven and transfer to wire rack to cool, then drizzle your glaze on top
You need to use a large bundt pan or a tube pan for this recipe. Don’t fill more than more than two-thirds full because it does rise more than a regular cake due to the soda added. You will have extra batter, use it to bake cupcakes.