Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Orange Creamsicle Cake

One of my favorite treats as a kid during the summer was that orange creamsicle bar. This cake has that same great flavor, but it won't melt on you!

NEW ORLEANS — Orange Creamsicle Cake

3/4 lb butter, softened

3 cups sugar

5 eggs

3 cups self rising flour

1/2 tsp. salt

4 drops Orange Food Coloring (optional)

1 orange zested

3/4 cup carbonated orange soda





Glaze

2- 2 1/2 cups powdered sugar

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

2 Tbsp. orange juice

Mix butter and sugar together until well creamed.

Add in your eggs-1 at a time, beating after each is added in.

Add in flour, salt, zest & food coloring.

Fold in your orange soda of choice.

Pour into well-greased 12-cup Bundt pan or large 12 cup or more tube pan

Bake at 325 degrees for 1 to 1 hour & 15 min or until fully set

Remove from oven and transfer to wire rack to cool, then drizzle your glaze on top