Food

Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Orange Creamsicle Cake

One of my favorite treats as a kid during the summer was that orange creamsicle bar. This cake has that same great flavor, but it won't melt on you!



Orange Creamsicle Cake

  • 3/4 lb butter, softened
  • 3 cups sugar
  • 5 eggs
  • 3 cups self rising flour
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 4 drops Orange Food Coloring (optional)
  • 1 orange zested
  • 3/4 cup carbonated orange soda

Glaze

  • 2- 2 1/2 cups powdered sugar
  • 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
  • 2 Tbsp. orange juice

Mix butter and sugar together until well creamed.

Add in your eggs-1 at a time, beating after each is added in.

Add in flour, salt, zest & food coloring.

Fold in your orange soda of choice.

Pour into well-greased 12-cup Bundt pan or large 12 cup or more tube pan

Bake at 325 degrees for 1 to 1 hour & 15 min or until fully set

Remove from oven and transfer to wire rack to cool, then drizzle your glaze on top

You need to use a large bundt pan or a tube pan for this recipe. Don’t fill more than more than two-thirds full because it does rise more than a regular cake due to the soda added. You will have extra batter, use it to bake cupcakes. 

