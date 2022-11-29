Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Perfect Roast Chicken and Crispy Parmesan Potatoes

Gravy-smothered roasted chicken and crispy cheesy potatoes.

NEW ORLEANS — Perfect Roast Chicken

Ingredients

5-6 lb. whole chicken

Creole seasoning

Salt/Pepper

2 bunches thyme

1 head garlic, cut in half crosswise

1 lemon, halved

2 Tbsp. butter, melted

1 onion, sliced into large chunks

4 carrots, sliced into 4-inch chunks

1 bulb of fennel, tops removed, cut into wedges

2-3 Tbsp. Olive oil

Gravy:

2/3 cup chicken broth

3 Tbsp. butter

3 Tbsp. flour

Directions

Chicken

Pat the chicken dry with paper towels.

If possible, let the chicken sit at room temperature for 30 minutes to allow for more even cooking.

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Seasoning the entire chicken generously with Creole seasoning, salt and pepper.

Stuff the chicken with 1 bunch thyme, garlic and lemon.

Brush the outside of the chicken with the 2 Tbsp. melted butter and season again with salt/pepper.

Use kitchen twine to tie the legs together. Tuck the wings underneath the body of the chicken.

Place the sliced onions, carrots and fennel bulb on the bottom of a roasting pan.

Sprinkle the vegetables with salt, pepper, 20 sprigs of thyme, and drizzle generously with olive oil. Use your hands to toss to evenly coat the vegetables.

Place the chicken on top of the vegetables. This will elevate the chicken for even cooking.

Roast uncovered, for 1 ½ hours. Halfway through baste the chicken with some drippings from the bottom of the pan. Rotate the pan 180 degrees and place it back in the oven.

The chicken is done when the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.

Let the chicken rest for 15-20 minutes to allow the juices to reabsorb before you cutting.

Slice the chicken on a platter and serve with the roasted vegetables.

Gravy

Pour the chicken drippings into a large measuring cup.

Top it off with chicken stock to make 2 cups.

Melt 3 Tbsp. of butter in a saucepan over medium heat.

Add 3 Tbsp. flour. Whisk for 1 minute.

Add half of the gravy stock. Whisk until there are no lumps.

Add remaining stock. Whisk for 2 minutes. The gravy will continue to thicken.

Season with salt/pepper if desired.

Crispy Parmesan Potatoes

1.5 lb baby potatoes, halved

2 Tbsp. olive oil, plus more for drizzling

Parmesan Mixture

Ingredients

1/2 cup Parmesan, grated to powder

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. dried oregano

1/2 tsp. paprika

1/4 tsp. Creole seasoning

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

Dipping Sauce (Optional):

3/4 cup sour cream

1/4 cup green onions or chives, finely chopped, plus more for garnish

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Mix all ingredients of Parmesan Mixture in a bowl.

Drizzle oil in 9 x 13" glass baking dish. Tilt pan to spread all over the base.

Scatter the Parmesan Mixture over the base. Spread evenly. Once sprinkled, do not try to spread it.

Place potatoes cut side down, pressing firmly.

Drizzle top of potatoes with a touch of oil or spray with oil, then sprinkle with salt.

Bake potatoes for 35 - 40 minutes or until they are soft and the parmesan crust is deep golden.

Rest for 5 minutes. With a spatula cut between every 4 or so potatoes then scoop and flip them upside down so the cheese side is up on a serving platter.