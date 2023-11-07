Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Sheet Pan Herb Chicken

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Spread 2 tablespoons butter on the bottom of a large-rimmed baking sheet. Add potatoes, season with salt and pepper, and toss to coat. Roast for 15 minutes.

In a medium bowl, stir together the remaining butter, lemon zest, 3 teaspoons thyme, and 1 teaspoon oregano.

Pat chicken thighs dry with paper towels and season with Creole seasoning. Rub herb butter over the chicken, under the skin. Sprinkle with remaining thyme and oregano.

Add onion, lemon slices, and garlic to the baking sheet and toss with potatoes. Nestle chicken thighs in the potatoes and onions. Roast until golden and chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees, about 35- 40 minutes.