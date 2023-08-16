Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Summer Power Bowl

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. On a large baking sheet, toss asparagus with 1 tablespoon oil and season with salt and pepper. Bake until the asparagus is tender, about 15 minutes.

Heat the remaining olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Season both sides of the chicken with Creole seasoning, garlic powder, dried oregano, salt, and pepper. Add chicken to the hot skillet and cook until golden and cooked through, about 8 minutes per side. Remove from heat and let rest for 10 minutes before slicing into strips.

To a food processor, add mayonnaise, yogurt, basil, parsley, chives, lemon juice, and garlic. Pulse until smooth then season with salt and pepper to taste.

Divide rice between 4 serving bowls. Top with avocado, cherry tomatoes, cooked chicken, and roasted asparagus. Drizzle dressing over each bowl. Serve immediately.