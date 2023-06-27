Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Vidalia Onion Dip, Orange Blossom Cake

Chef Belton is cooking it up in the WWLTV kitchen.

NEW ORLEANS — Orange Blossom Cake

1 cup butter, room temperature

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

1 Tbsp.orange zest

3 eggs, room temperature

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. ground cardamom

3/4 cup buttermilk, at room temperature

1/2 tsp. Orange extract

Glaze

3 Tbsp. orange juice, fresh

5 Tbsp. powdered sugar

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees and grease and line a 9×5 loaf pan with butter and a strip of parchment paper.

In a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, combine the sugar and orange zest by massaging the orange zest into the sugar with your hands until fragrant. Add in the butter and cream the two together on medium speed for at least 5 minutes until very pale and fluffy.

While your butter and sugar cream, whisk together your flour, baking powder, salt, and cardamom in a small bowl. Set to the side.

Once your butter and sugar are light and fluffy, paddle in the eggs one at time mixing thoroughly until each has combined. Scrape down the side of your bowl.

Whisk together buttermilk and orange extract together in a liquid measuring cup.

Mix 1/3 of the flour mixture into the butter/sugar until just combined, then pour in 1/2 of the buttermilk. Repeat this pattern until a combined batter forms. Do not over-mix.

Pour the batter into your prepared loaf pan and bake for 70-80 minutes until golden and a toothpick comes out completely clean. Let cool and enjoy.

Whisk all glaze ingredients together in a small bowl adjusting proportions to your preferred consistency. Drizzle on top of the cake once the cake has cooled.

Vidalia Onion Dip

1 cup Parmesan cheese

1 cup grated Swiss cheese

1 1/2 cups Vidalia onions, chopped

1/2 tsp. Creole seasoning

1 cup mayonnaise

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp. hot sauce

Baguette for serving

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

In a medium-sized bowl, mix all the ingredients. Transfer mixture to a 1-quart baking dish.

Bake for 25 minutes.