Recipe: Chef Kevin's Lemon Ricotta Pasta

It's National Spaghetti Day so, Chef Kevin is making lemony ricotta pasta & spaghetti pie

NEW ORLEANS —

Lemon Ricotta Pasta

  • 1 lb. bucatini or spaghetti
  • 1 cup ricotta
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 cup pecorino or Parmesan, freshly grated
  • 1 lemon, zested and juiced 
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • Pinch of crushed red pepper flakes
  • Freshly sliced basil, for serving

In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook pasta according to package directions. Reserve 1 cup of pasta water, then drain. Return pasta to pot. 

In a medium bowl, combine ricotta, oil, cheese, lemon juice, and zest. Season with salt, pepper, and a pinch of red pepper flakes. Add ricotta mixture and 1/4 cup reserved pasta water to pasta and toss. Add more reserved pasta water if the sauce is too thick. 

Serve with basil, more pecorino, and a drizzle of olive oil.

Spaghetti pie

  • Cooking spray
  • 8 oz. spaghetti
  • 2 large eggs, beaten
  • 1/2 cup Parmesan, grated and divided
  • 1/2 tsp. Italian seasoning
  • 2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 lb. ground beef
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 cups marinara
  • 1 cup ricotta
  • 1 cup mozzarella or Italian blend 
  • Freshly chopped parsley, for garnish

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease an 8” springform pan with cooking spray. In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook spaghetti for 3 minutes less than the package calls for. Drain. 

In a large bowl, toss spaghetti with eggs, ¼ cup Parmesan, and Italian seasoning. Transfer to prepared springform pan to form "crust”. 

In a large skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Cook onions until soft, 5 minutes, then add garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute. Add ground beef, break up the meat with a wooden spoon, and cook until no longer pink, 6 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Pour in marinara and heat until warmed through, 5 minutes. 

Spread ricotta over spaghetti crust then pour in meat sauce. Top with mozzarella and remaining ¼ cup Parmesan. Bake until spaghetti is set and cheese is melty, about 30 minutes. 

Let cool 10 minutes before removing from pan, then garnish with parsley before slicing.

