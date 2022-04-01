Recipe: Chef Kevin's Lemon Ricotta Pasta

NEW ORLEANS —
Lemon Ricotta Pasta
- 1 lb. bucatini or spaghetti
- 1 cup ricotta
- 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/2 cup pecorino or Parmesan, freshly grated
- 1 lemon, zested and juiced
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- Pinch of crushed red pepper flakes
- Freshly sliced basil, for serving
In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook pasta according to package directions. Reserve 1 cup of pasta water, then drain. Return pasta to pot.
In a medium bowl, combine ricotta, oil, cheese, lemon juice, and zest. Season with salt, pepper, and a pinch of red pepper flakes. Add ricotta mixture and 1/4 cup reserved pasta water to pasta and toss. Add more reserved pasta water if the sauce is too thick.
Serve with basil, more pecorino, and a drizzle of olive oil.
Spaghetti pie
- Cooking spray
- 8 oz. spaghetti
- 2 large eggs, beaten
- 1/2 cup Parmesan, grated and divided
- 1/2 tsp. Italian seasoning
- 2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 onion, chopped
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 lb. ground beef
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 2 cups marinara
- 1 cup ricotta
- 1 cup mozzarella or Italian blend
- Freshly chopped parsley, for garnish
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease an 8” springform pan with cooking spray. In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook spaghetti for 3 minutes less than the package calls for. Drain.
In a large bowl, toss spaghetti with eggs, ¼ cup Parmesan, and Italian seasoning. Transfer to prepared springform pan to form "crust”.
In a large skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Cook onions until soft, 5 minutes, then add garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute. Add ground beef, break up the meat with a wooden spoon, and cook until no longer pink, 6 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Pour in marinara and heat until warmed through, 5 minutes.
Spread ricotta over spaghetti crust then pour in meat sauce. Top with mozzarella and remaining ¼ cup Parmesan. Bake until spaghetti is set and cheese is melty, about 30 minutes.
Let cool 10 minutes before removing from pan, then garnish with parsley before slicing.