Recipe: Chef Kevin's Lemon Ricotta Pasta

It's National Spaghetti Day so, Chef Kevin is making lemony ricotta pasta & spaghetti pie

NEW ORLEANS — Lemon Ricotta Pasta

1 lb. bucatini or spaghetti

1 cup ricotta

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 cup pecorino or Parmesan, freshly grated

1 lemon, zested and juiced

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Pinch of crushed red pepper flakes

Freshly sliced basil, for serving

In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook pasta according to package directions. Reserve 1 cup of pasta water, then drain. Return pasta to pot.

In a medium bowl, combine ricotta, oil, cheese, lemon juice, and zest. Season with salt, pepper, and a pinch of red pepper flakes. Add ricotta mixture and 1/4 cup reserved pasta water to pasta and toss. Add more reserved pasta water if the sauce is too thick.

Serve with basil, more pecorino, and a drizzle of olive oil.

Spaghetti pie

Cooking spray

8 oz. spaghetti

2 large eggs, beaten

1/2 cup Parmesan, grated and divided

1/2 tsp. Italian seasoning

2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 lb. ground beef

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

2 cups marinara

1 cup ricotta

1 cup mozzarella or Italian blend

Freshly chopped parsley, for garnish

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease an 8” springform pan with cooking spray. In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook spaghetti for 3 minutes less than the package calls for. Drain.

In a large bowl, toss spaghetti with eggs, ¼ cup Parmesan, and Italian seasoning. Transfer to prepared springform pan to form "crust”.

In a large skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Cook onions until soft, 5 minutes, then add garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute. Add ground beef, break up the meat with a wooden spoon, and cook until no longer pink, 6 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Pour in marinara and heat until warmed through, 5 minutes.

Spread ricotta over spaghetti crust then pour in meat sauce. Top with mozzarella and remaining ¼ cup Parmesan. Bake until spaghetti is set and cheese is melty, about 30 minutes.