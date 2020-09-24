x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Food

Recipe: Cherries Jubilee Cake

Chef Kevin Belton is putting a delicious twist on a very classic sweet treat

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — Cherries Jubilee Cake

2 egg whites

2 Tbsp. butter, melted

3 Tbsp. brown sugar

2 cans (15 ounces each) pitted dark sweet cherries, drained

3 Tbsp. butter, softened

2/3 cup sugar

1 cup cake flour

1 tsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. salt

1/3 cup milk

1/2 tsp. almond extract

1/4 cup slivered almonds, toasted

Whipped cream

Let egg whites stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Pour melted butter into a 9-in. round baking pan, sprinkle with brown sugar.

 Arrange cherries in a single layer over sugar.

In a large bowl, beat softened butter and sugar until crumbly, about 2 minutes. 

Combine the flour, baking powder and salt, add to the butter mixture alternately with milk. Stir in extract. 

In another bowl, beat egg whites until stiff peaks form; fold into batter. Spoon over cherries.

Bake at 350 degrees for 30-35minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. 

Cool for 10 minutes before inverting onto a serving plate. Sprinkle with almonds. Serve warm with whipped cream.

RELATED: Try Chef Kevin Belton's Peach Tea and Peach Buckle for National Peach Month

RELATED: Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Sweet Savory & Crispy Homemade Honey Chicken
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Sep 14, 2020