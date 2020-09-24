Recipe: Cherries Jubilee Cake

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — Cherries Jubilee Cake
2 egg whites
2 Tbsp. butter, melted
3 Tbsp. brown sugar
2 cans (15 ounces each) pitted dark sweet cherries, drained
3 Tbsp. butter, softened
2/3 cup sugar
1 cup cake flour
1 tsp. baking powder
1/4 tsp. salt
1/3 cup milk
1/2 tsp. almond extract
1/4 cup slivered almonds, toasted
Whipped cream
Let egg whites stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Pour melted butter into a 9-in. round baking pan, sprinkle with brown sugar.
Arrange cherries in a single layer over sugar.
In a large bowl, beat softened butter and sugar until crumbly, about 2 minutes.
Combine the flour, baking powder and salt, add to the butter mixture alternately with milk. Stir in extract.
In another bowl, beat egg whites until stiff peaks form; fold into batter. Spoon over cherries.
Bake at 350 degrees for 30-35minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Cool for 10 minutes before inverting onto a serving plate. Sprinkle with almonds. Serve warm with whipped cream.