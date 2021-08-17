Recipe: Chicken Pinot Noir & Salted Caramel Chocolate Brownies

NEW ORLEANS —
Chicken Pinot Noir with Wild Mushrooms and Fresh Basil
Ingredients
- 3 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
- Creole seasoning and kosher salt
- 4 chicken thighs, boneless or bone in
- 1 onion, chopped
- 8 garlic cloves, sliced
- 3 roma tomatoes, seeded and chopped or 1 cup canned diced tomatoes, drained
- 1 cup pinot noir
- 1 cup chicken stock
- 1 tsp. oregano
- 1/2 tsp. thyme
- 4 Tbsp. butter, softened, divided
- 2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
- 8 oz. mixed wild mushrooms (cremini, oyster and shiitake), sliced
- 1/4 cup fresh basil, chopped
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Season chicken with Creole seasoning and kosher salt.
- Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil over medium-high heat in a Dutch oven.
- Place chicken skin side down in the hot oil and brown 4-5 minutes or until golden. Turn and brown the other side approximately 4-5 minutes. Transfer to a plate.
- Heat remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil in the Dutch oven and add the onion.
- Reduce heat to medium and cook onion 3-4 minutes or until softened.
- Add garlic and cook 30 seconds or until fragrant. Stir in tomatoes and cook 1 minute.
- Add the wine and bring to a boil, scraping up any browned bits. Add the chicken stock, oregano and thyme and return to a boil.
- Place chicken skin side down in the pot, cover and place in the oven. Cook 1 hour, turning once or until chicken is thoroughly cooked and tender. Transfer Dutch oven to the stovetop.
- Combine 2 tablespoon butter with flour. Add to pot with chicken and bring to a simmer to thicken.
- Heat remaining butter over medium-high heat in a skillet or saute pan.
- Add the mushrooms and cook until browned. Transfer to pot with chicken, stir in fresh basil, adjust seasoning with salt and black pepper and serve.
Salted Caramel Chocolate Brownies
Ingredients
- 8 Tbsp. butter, room temperature
- 2/3 cup chocolate chips
- ¼ cup cocoa powder
- 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 ½ cup powdered sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1½ tsp. vanilla extract
- ½ cup caramel bits (or caramel cut into smaller pieces), to mix into batter
- caramel sauce
- Sprinkle sea salt to taste
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.
- Grease an 8x8 pan and line with parchment paper
- in a microwave-safe bowl, mix together cocoa, 2/3 cup chocolate chips, and butter.
- Microwave on high for 30 seconds, take it out and stir everything together well.
- Put it back in the microwave for an additional 30 seconds, when done, mix again until everything is smooth.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together powdered sugar, eggs, and vanilla. Combine the chocolate mixture with the egg mixture then add flour.
- Fold in the caramel chips
- Pour into a baking dish and bake for 20 minutes
- Finish with a drizzle of caramel sauce and sprinkle sea salt on top.
More Stories:
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.