Recipe: Chicken Pinot Noir & Salted Caramel Chocolate Brownies

National Pinot Noir Day (and pairing Pinot Noir and Chocolate) so tomorrow Kevin is preparing everyone (or at least tempting them) with these dishes.
Credit: Chef Kev

NEW ORLEANS —

Chicken Pinot Noir with Wild Mushrooms and Fresh Basil

Ingredients

  • 3 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
  • Creole seasoning and kosher salt 
  • 4 chicken thighs, boneless or bone in
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 8 garlic cloves, sliced
  • 3 roma tomatoes, seeded and chopped or 1 cup canned diced tomatoes, drained 
  • 1 cup pinot noir
  • 1 cup chicken stock 
  • 1 tsp. oregano
  • 1/2 tsp. thyme
  • 4 Tbsp. butter, softened, divided
  • 2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
  • 8 oz. mixed wild mushrooms (cremini, oyster and shiitake), sliced
  • 1/4 cup fresh basil, chopped

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Season chicken with Creole seasoning and kosher salt.
  2. Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil over medium-high heat in a Dutch oven.
  3. Place chicken skin side down in the hot oil and brown 4-5 minutes or until golden. Turn and brown the other side approximately 4-5 minutes. Transfer to a plate.
  4. Heat remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil in the Dutch oven and add the onion.
  5. Reduce heat to medium and cook onion 3-4 minutes or until softened.
  6. Add garlic and cook 30 seconds or until fragrant. Stir in tomatoes and cook 1 minute.
  7. Add the wine and bring to a boil, scraping up any browned bits. Add the chicken stock, oregano and thyme and return to a boil.
  8. Place chicken skin side down in the pot, cover and place in the oven. Cook 1 hour, turning once or until chicken is thoroughly cooked and tender. Transfer Dutch oven to the stovetop.
  9. Combine 2 tablespoon butter with flour. Add to pot with chicken and bring to a simmer to thicken.
  10. Heat remaining butter over medium-high heat in a skillet or saute pan.
  11. Add the mushrooms and cook until browned. Transfer to pot with chicken, stir in fresh basil, adjust seasoning with salt and black pepper and serve.

Salted Caramel Chocolate Brownies

Ingredients

  • 8 Tbsp. butter, room temperature
  • 2/3 cup chocolate chips
  • ¼  cup cocoa powder
  • 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 ½  cup powdered sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1½ tsp. vanilla extract
  • ½ cup caramel bits (or caramel cut into smaller pieces), to mix into batter
  • caramel sauce
  • Sprinkle sea salt to taste

Instructions

  1. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. 
  2. Grease an 8x8 pan and line with parchment paper
  3. in a microwave-safe bowl, mix together cocoa, 2/3 cup chocolate chips, and butter.
  4. Microwave on high for 30 seconds, take it out and stir everything together well.
  5. Put it back in the microwave for an additional 30 seconds, when done, mix again until everything is smooth.
  6. In a separate bowl, whisk together powdered sugar, eggs, and vanilla. Combine the chocolate mixture with the egg mixture then add flour.
  7. Fold in the caramel chips
  8. Pour into a baking dish and bake for 20 minutes
  9. Finish with a drizzle of caramel sauce and sprinkle sea salt on top.

