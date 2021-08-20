Recipe: Cream puffs from Chef Dee Lavigne of SOFAB

A sweet recipe from the Southern Food and Beverage Museum and Deelightful Desserts

This recipe is courtesy Chef Dee Lavigne of the Southern Food and Beverage Museum and Deelightful Desserts.

Ingredients:

6 Tbsp unsalted butter

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup milk

1/2 tsp salt

4 large eggs

1 cup all-purpose flour

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Bring water and milk to a boil in a saucepan. Once boiling add the salt and butter. Mix until melted and add the flour. On medium high heat mix with a wooden spoon until mixture cooks, forms a ball and pulls away from the pan.

Remove from the heat and add to the mixing bowl of an electric mixer. With the paddle attachment, mix on a medium speed for about 3 minutes to cool the mixture down.

Once the mixture is cool, add the eggs one at a time until they are well mixed into the dough. You can now drop small, medium or large spoonfuls on to a greased baking pan or a parchment lined baking pan. Or pipe them on by using a pastry bag. If you do get peaks, wet finger tips lightly with water and smooth them out.

Bake at 425˚F for 10 minutes in the center of the oven. Without opening oven, reduce temp to 325˚F and, bake 20-22 min longer or until golden brown on top.

Note: You can fill your cream puffs with fresh whipped cream and fruit or you can fill them with a savory filing of your choice.