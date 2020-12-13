Recipe: Egg Roll Extravaganza

Cheff Kevin Belton has 3 types of delicious egg rolls for you to try

NEW ORLEANS — Bang Bang Shrimp Egg rolls

Shrimp

1 lb small/medium shrimp, cooked

Sauce

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 Tbsp. sriracha

1 Tbsp. rice vinegar

1 Tbsp. sugar

Egg rolls

12 egg rolls wrappers

2 cups cabbage mix, pre-shredded

12 slices pepper jack cheese

bang bang sauce

shrimp

green onions, chopped for garnish

Pat the shrimp and dry. Set aside.

Sauce

Add all ingredients into a bowl and stir until combined. Cover and place into fridge until ready to use.

Egg Rolls

Lay out the egg roll wrapper. Add about 2 Tbsp. of cabbage mix to the center, then 3-4 shrimp, cheese slice and some sauce.

Carefully wrap the egg roll, being careful to keep it tight so the ingredients don't fall out. Dip finger in water, then run it along the top corner of the egg roll, and press to seal the wrapper. Repeat for all egg rolls.

In a skillet, add oil and heat over medium to 350 degrees. Carefully drop egg rolls into the skillet, cooking 4-5 at a time. Cook 2-3 minutes per side until golden brown, then carefully flip over and cook another 2 minutes or until browned. Remove and place on a paper towel lined plate. Repeat for all egg rolls.

Serve on a platter and top with bang bang sauce and green onions. Serve immediately

Southwest Egg Rolls

1 cup red bell pepper, finely diced

1 cup corn kernels

1 cup black beans

1/4 cup green onions, sliced

1-2 jalapeño peppers, seeded and minced

1/2 cup frozen spinach thawed and excess water squeezed out

2 cups Monterey Jack cheese, shredded

1 1/2 cups chicken, cooked diced

1 tsp. kosher salt

2 tsp. chili powder

1/4 tsp. black pepper

1/2 tsp. ground cumin

1 package egg roll wrappers

oil for frying

Avocado Ranch Sauce:

1 cup ranch dressing

1/2 avocado

1/3 cup cilantro leaves

salt and pepper to taste

In a large bowl mix together the red pepper, corn, beans, jalapeno pepper, green onion, spinach, cheese, chicken, salt, chili powder, pepper and cumin.

Place one egg roll wrapper on a cutting board. Place 2 heaping tablespoons onto the wrapper and roll up according to package directions, sealing the edge with a little water.

Repeat the process with the remaining filling and egg roll wrappers.

Heat a large skillet over medium high heat. Pour oil into the pan until a depth of 1 inch is reached. Heat the oil to 350 degrees.

Place 4-5 egg rolls in the pan. Cook for 3-4 minutes per side or until deep golden brown, then drain on paper towels. Repeat the process with the remaining egg rolls.

While the egg rolls are frying, make the dipping sauce. In a food processor or blender, blend together the ranch dressing, avocado, cilantro, salt and pepper until completely smooth.

Cut the egg rolls in half on the diagonal and serve immediately with avocado ranch sauce for dipping.

Egg Roll in a Bowl

1 1/2 lbs ground beef

1 onion, sliced or chopped

1 1/2 Tbsp. sesame oil

1 1/2 tsp. ginger

1/2 tsp. black pepper

4 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 Tbsp. crushed red pepper

2 Tbsp. white wine

1/3 cup beef stock

9 cups shredded cabbage

1 1/2 cups carrot, shredded

4 tsp. soy sauce or to taste

Green onion for garnish

cauliflower rice or rice or noodles

Place meat in large pan and cook until browned.

On medium high heat, add the onions, garlic and sesame oil. Cook until lightly browned.

Reduce heat to medium.

Add spices, red pepper, wine and broth to the pan and stir well.

Add the cabbage and stir to coat.

Cook, stirring frequently until the cabbage slightly wilts.

Add carrots and cook for 2-3 minutes until soft.

Add soy sauce to taste and adjust flavorings as desired.

Serve plain or over cauliflower rice or rice or noodles.

Garnish with green onions if desired.