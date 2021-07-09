Recipe: French onion soup from Chef Dee Lavigne of SOFAB

Chef Dee Lavigne of the Southern Food & Beverage Museum has a French onion soup recipe for the family to enjoy

FRENCH ONION FAMILY SOUP

This recipe is courtesy Chef Dee Lavigne of the Southern Food & Beverage Museum and Deelightful Desserts.

Serves 6

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 1/2 lbs. of onions, a variety sliced into half circles

3 large garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

3/4 cup dry white wine

8 cups of beef stock

3 tablespoons Brandy

6 slices French bread

7 oz. Gruyere cheese, grated

Salt and pepper to taste



Melt the butter and the oil in a heavy-based saucepan over medium heat. Add the onions and cook covered for 10 minutes until they are soft, stirring occasionally. Add the garlic and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Reduce the heat a little and continue cooking uncovered for 30 minutes or until the onions have a deep golden brown, stirring them from time to time until they start to color then stirring more frequently and scraping the bottom of the pan as they begin to stick.

Sprinkle in the flour and stir until well mixed. Stir in the white wine and allow it to bubble for 1 minute. Pour in the stock and bring to a boil, scraping the bottom of the pan and stirring to combine well. Reduce the heat to low, add the Brandy and simmer gently, stirring occasionally for 45 minutes.

Toast the bread and a preheated hot broiler on one side until it is toasted. Turnover and top with cheese, dividing it evenly broil until the cheese melts.