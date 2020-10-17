Recipe: Garlic Shrimp

Chef Kevin Belton is whishing everyone a Happy Saturday as he whips up some delicious Garlic Shrimp.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — Garlic Shrimp

1 lb. large shrimp, peeled and deveined

1/4 cup garlic, minced

1 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

1 1/2 tsp. paprika

1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper

2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

6 Tbsp. butter, diced

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1 Tbsp. minced fresh parsley

Using paper towels, dab shrimp dry of excess moisture on both sides. Place in a bowl.

Sprinkle with flour, paprika, cayenne pepper and Creole seasoning as desired. Toss to evenly coat.

Melt butter with olive oil in a large 12-inch non-stick skillet.

Add garlic and saute 30 seconds until nicely fragrant (but not browning!).

Add shrimp in an even layer in skillet. Cook on first side until pinkish color on bottom, about 2 minutes.

Then flip and cook opposite side until just cooked through, about 2 minutes longer.

Remove from heat, toss with lemon and garnish with parsley if using.

Serve right away topped with extra garlic butter sauce from pan.