Food

Recipe: Mashed Potato Balls

Chef Kevin Belton has a great idea for your Thanksgiving leftovers

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — 3 cup leftover mashed potatoes

3 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

2/3 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

2 Tbsp. chives, thinly sliced

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

2 egg, beaten

1 1/3 cup seasoned bread crumbs

Vegetable oil, for frying

In a large bowl, combine mashed potatoes with cooked bacon, cheddar, chives, Creole seasoning, and garlic powder, and season with salt and pepper. Stir until all ingredients are incorporated.

Place eggs and bred crumbs in separate shallow bowls. Use a small cookie scoop to scoop 1” to 2” balls of mashed potato mixture. Roll into a ball in your hands, then dredge first in egg and then in bread crumbs. Repeat until all mashed potatoes are used.

Heat 3” of oil in a large cast iron skillet until candy thermometer reads 375 degrees. Fry potato balls in batches until golden on all sides, 2 to 3 minutes. Drain on a paper towel lined plate and season immediately with more salt.

