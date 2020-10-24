x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Food

Recipe: One Pot Cheesey Chicken Parmesan Pasta

Chef Kevin Belton has an amazing dish where you only need one pot.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — 2-3 boneless skinless chicken breasts or thighs, diced

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1 tsp. Italian seasoning

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1 onion, minced

3 garlic cloves , minced

16 oz pasta

24 oz jar of your favorite marinara sauce

Stock to fill empty marinara sauce jar

1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded

1/2 cup parmesan cheese, shredded

salt and pepper, to taste

additional dried Italian seasoning, optional

fresh parsley and/or basil, minced for garnish

To a large pot or skillet, add a drizzle of olive oil and heat over medium high heat. Add chicken, season with Creole seasoning, Italian seasoning and garlic powder. Cook about 5 minutes, until chicken is most of the way cooked through. Remove to a plate.�

Add onion and garlic to the pot and cook about 2-3 minutes, until soft. Pour in marinara sauce, fill up empty sauce jar with stock and add to the pot. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a strong simmer.�

Add chicken and pasta, stir, then cover and cook for 10-15 minutes, until pasta is cooked to your liking. Stir in parmesan cheese and 1/4 cup of the mozzarella cheese.�

Sprinkle remaining 3/4 cup mozzarella cheese on top of the dish and cook another 2-3 minutes, until cheese is melted and gooey.�

Sprinkle with additional Italian seasoning if desired, and garnish with parsley or basil.

NOTE: dried pasta (not fresh) and I suggest using a small type of pasta like macaroni, rigatoni or gemelli.

RELATED: Recipe: Spicy Sausage Stuffed Eggplant

RELATED: RECIPE: Pork Bites and Green Beans with Garlic
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Oct 15, 2020