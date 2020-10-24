Recipe: One Pot Cheesey Chicken Parmesan Pasta

Chef Kevin Belton has an amazing dish where you only need one pot.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — 2-3 boneless skinless chicken breasts or thighs, diced

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1 tsp. Italian seasoning

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1 onion, minced

3 garlic cloves , minced

16 oz pasta

24 oz jar of your favorite marinara sauce

Stock to fill empty marinara sauce jar

1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded

1/2 cup parmesan cheese, shredded

salt and pepper, to taste

additional dried Italian seasoning, optional

fresh parsley and/or basil, minced for garnish

To a large pot or skillet, add a drizzle of olive oil and heat over medium high heat. Add chicken, season with Creole seasoning, Italian seasoning and garlic powder. Cook about 5 minutes, until chicken is most of the way cooked through. Remove to a plate.�

Add onion and garlic to the pot and cook about 2-3 minutes, until soft. Pour in marinara sauce, fill up empty sauce jar with stock and add to the pot. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a strong simmer.�

Add chicken and pasta, stir, then cover and cook for 10-15 minutes, until pasta is cooked to your liking. Stir in parmesan cheese and 1/4 cup of the mozzarella cheese.�

Sprinkle remaining 3/4 cup mozzarella cheese on top of the dish and cook another 2-3 minutes, until cheese is melted and gooey.�

Sprinkle with additional Italian seasoning if desired, and garnish with parsley or basil.

NOTE: dried pasta (not fresh) and I suggest using a small type of pasta like macaroni, rigatoni or gemelli.