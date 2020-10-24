Recipe: One Pot Cheesey Chicken Parmesan Pasta

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — 2-3 boneless skinless chicken breasts or thighs, diced
1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
1 tsp. Italian seasoning
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
1 onion, minced
3 garlic cloves , minced
16 oz pasta
24 oz jar of your favorite marinara sauce
Stock to fill empty marinara sauce jar
1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded
1/2 cup parmesan cheese, shredded
salt and pepper, to taste
additional dried Italian seasoning, optional
fresh parsley and/or basil, minced for garnish
To a large pot or skillet, add a drizzle of olive oil and heat over medium high heat. Add chicken, season with Creole seasoning, Italian seasoning and garlic powder. Cook about 5 minutes, until chicken is most of the way cooked through. Remove to a plate.�
Add onion and garlic to the pot and cook about 2-3 minutes, until soft. Pour in marinara sauce, fill up empty sauce jar with stock and add to the pot. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a strong simmer.�
Add chicken and pasta, stir, then cover and cook for 10-15 minutes, until pasta is cooked to your liking. Stir in parmesan cheese and 1/4 cup of the mozzarella cheese.�
Sprinkle remaining 3/4 cup mozzarella cheese on top of the dish and cook another 2-3 minutes, until cheese is melted and gooey.�
Sprinkle with additional Italian seasoning if desired, and garnish with parsley or basil.
NOTE: dried pasta (not fresh) and I suggest using a small type of pasta like macaroni, rigatoni or gemelli.