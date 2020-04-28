NEW ORLEANS — Picadillo



3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 Tbsp. cumin

1 onion, chopped

1 red bell pepper, chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1 1/2 lbs. ground beef

1 1/2 cup potatoes, cubed

1/2 cup sliced pitted green olives

1/3 cup raisins

1 Tbsp. dried oregano, crumbled

1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce

One 15 oz. can tomato sauce

1 cup beef stock or low-sodium broth

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Cooked rice, for serving

In a large, deep skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the cumin and cook over moderate heat until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the onion, bell pepper, garlic, and Creole seasoning, stirring occasionally until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the ground beef and cook for about 3 minutes then add potatoes, olives, raisins and oregano, breaking up the meat with a wooden spoon until no longer pink, about 8 minutes. Add the Worcestershire sauce, tomato sauce and stock. Cover and simmer over low heat for 20 minutes. Remove cover and continue to simmer 15 minutes. Taste and adjust flavor with salt and pepper. Serve with cooked rice.





Raisin Carrot Cake Cookies

1/2 cup butter, room temp

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 cup sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

1 large egg

1 1/2 cups old fashioned oats

1 cup flour

1 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1/4 tsp. salt

1 cup finely shredded carrots

1/4 cup raisins



Frosting

4 oz. cream cheese, cold

1/4 cup butter, room temp

2 cups powdered sugar

1 Tbsp. vanilla extract



Preheat oven to 325 degrees.



In the bowl of a stand mixer, cream together butter and sugars. Add in vanilla and egg and mix well.



Add the oats, flour, cinnamon, baking soda and salt and mix until just combined. Do not to over mix.



In a food processor, pulse the shredded carrots until they are in tiny little chunks. If you don’t have a food processor you can also mince them with a knife.



Gently fold in the carrots and raisins.



If the dough is a little stiff you can loosen it up with 1 tsp of milk.



Scoop cookies by rounded tablespoon onto a lined baking tray and bake at 325 for 9-11 minutes or until golden brown. (You want them to still be slightly soft so they’re easy to bite into. Do not over bake until crunchy!).

Move to a cooling rack and cool completely before frosting.

Frosting

Add vanilla and cold cream cheese into a stand mixer and beat on medium speed until fluffy.



Add powdered sugar 1/2 a cup at a time mixing well after each addition.



Once powdered sugar is completely incorporated add room temperature butter and beat until well combined.

Sandwich Cookies

Frost the bottom of one of the carrot cookies then place another cookie on top to make a sandwich. Repeat with all remaining cookies. Keep refrigerated.