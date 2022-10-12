Recipe: Spicy Chicken Drumsticks With Tzatziki

Healthy Recipes brought to you by MaxWell Nutrition

NEW ORLEANS — Information:

- Four servings

- Fifty-five minutes

- Medium difficulty

- High protein recipe

Ingredients

Eight chicken drumsticks

Three-point-five ounces of chipotle marinade (store bought)

Two garlic cloves, crushed

Two handfuls of mint leaves, chopped

One cucumber

Six ounces of fat free greek yogurt

Instructions:

If you are using the BBQ, heat it up, or preheat the oven to 360°F (180°C).

In the meantime, crush the garlic and chop the mint leaves. Peel the cucumber, halve in length and remove the seeds with a teaspoon. Grate the cucumber pulp coarsely, then mix it with the yogurt, garlic, and mint. Season with salt and pepper.

Fry the chicken in the oven or on the BBQ for about 35 minutes until cooked throughout. Serve the chicken with the tzatziki dip.

Macros per single serving: