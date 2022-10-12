Recipe: Spicy Chicken Drumsticks With Tzatziki

NEW ORLEANS —
Information:
- Four servings
- Fifty-five minutes
- Medium difficulty
- High protein recipe
Ingredients
Eight chicken drumsticks
Three-point-five ounces of chipotle marinade (store bought)
Two garlic cloves, crushed
Two handfuls of mint leaves, chopped
One cucumber
Six ounces of fat free greek yogurt
Instructions:
Cover the chicken drumsticks with the chipotle sauce and leave to marinate for at least 1 hour. (Want them even more tender and flavorful? Marinate them over night)
If you are using the BBQ, heat it up, or preheat the oven to 360°F (180°C).
In the meantime, crush the garlic and chop the mint leaves. Peel the cucumber, halve in length and remove the seeds with a teaspoon. Grate the cucumber pulp coarsely, then mix it with the yogurt, garlic, and mint. Season with salt and pepper.
Fry the chicken in the oven or on the BBQ for about 35 minutes until cooked throughout. Serve the chicken with the tzatziki dip.
Macros per single serving:
Calories: 263
Protein: 28g
Carbs: 4g
Fat: 15g