x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Food

Recipe: Spicy Chicken Drumsticks With Tzatziki

Healthy Recipes brought to you by MaxWell Nutrition
Credit: MaxWell Nutrition
Healthy Recipes brought to you by MaxWell Nutrition

NEW ORLEANS —

Information:

- Four servings

- Fifty-five minutes

- Medium difficulty

- High protein recipe 

Ingredients

Eight chicken drumsticks

Three-point-five ounces of chipotle marinade (store bought)

Two garlic cloves, crushed

Two handfuls of mint leaves, chopped

One cucumber

Six ounces of fat free greek yogurt

Instructions:

Cover the chicken drumsticks with the chipotle sauce and leave to marinate for at least 1 hour. (Want them even more tender and flavorful? Marinate them over night)

If you are using the BBQ, heat it up, or preheat the oven to 360°F (180°C).

In the meantime, crush the garlic and chop the mint leaves. Peel the cucumber, halve in length and remove the seeds with a teaspoon. Grate the cucumber pulp coarsely, then mix it with the yogurt, garlic, and mint. Season with salt and pepper.

Fry the chicken in the oven or on the BBQ for about 35 minutes until cooked throughout. Serve the chicken with the tzatziki dip.

Macros per single serving:

Calories: 263
Protein: 28g
Carbs: 4g
Fat: 15g

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Chef Kevin's Duck and Andouille Gumbo

Before You Leave, Check This Out