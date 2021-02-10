Recipe: Spicy pina colada candied bacon

NEW ORLEANS — This recipe is courtesy Chef Dee Lavigne of the Southern Food and Beverage Museum and Deelightful Desserts.
Ingredients
1 pound thick cut bacon
1 Tbsp fresh ground black pepper
1 cup light brown sugar packed
1 oz coconut milk (no fat)
1 oz coconut rum
1 oz pineapple juice
1 Tbsp crushed red pepper
1 tsp ground ginger
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375°F.
- Mix the rum, pineapple juice and coconut milk together and pour into a squeeze bottle.
- Place a wire rack on a parchment lined baking sheet. Arrange the bacon on the wire rack and sprinkle with the black pepper.
- Lightly sprinkle half of the liquid mixture evenly over the bacon slices.
- Layer the brown sugar on top of the bacon to create a thin layer.
- Sprinkle with red pepper flakes, the rest of the liquid mixture and the ground ginger.
- Transfer the baking sheet to the oven and bake for 15 to 18 minutes or until the brown sugar has melted and the bacon is crisp.
- Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 10 minutes. Using tongs, transfer the bacon to a parchment lined baking sheet and allow to cool to room temperature.
- Store in an air tight container for up to 3 days at room temperature.