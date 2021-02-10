x
Recipe: Spicy pina colada candied bacon

Chef Dee Lavigne of the Southern Food and Beverage Museum shows how to make this unique candied bacon

NEW ORLEANS — This recipe is courtesy Chef Dee Lavigne of the Southern Food and Beverage Museum and Deelightful Desserts.

Ingredients

1 pound thick cut bacon
1 Tbsp fresh ground black pepper
1 cup light brown sugar packed
1 oz coconut milk (no fat)
1 oz coconut rum
1 oz pineapple juice
1 Tbsp crushed red pepper
1 tsp ground ginger

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 375°F.
  2. Mix the rum, pineapple juice and coconut milk together and pour into a squeeze bottle.
  3. Place a wire rack on a parchment lined baking sheet. Arrange the bacon on the wire rack and sprinkle with the black pepper.
  4. Lightly sprinkle half of the liquid mixture evenly over the bacon slices.
  5. Layer the brown sugar on top of the bacon to create a thin layer.
  6. Sprinkle with red pepper flakes, the rest of the liquid mixture and the ground ginger.
  7. Transfer the baking sheet to the oven and bake for 15 to 18 minutes or until the brown sugar has melted and the bacon is crisp.
  8. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 10 minutes. Using tongs, transfer the bacon to a parchment lined baking sheet and allow to cool to room temperature.
  9. Store in an air tight container for up to 3 days at room temperature.