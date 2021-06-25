Recipe: Spicy tomato jam from Chef Dee Lavigne

This recipe for Spicy Tomato Jam is from Chef Dee Lavigne of the Southern Food and Beverage Museum and Deelightful Desserts .

Combine all ingredients in a heavy medium saucepan, Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring often.

Reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, until mixture has consistency of thick jam, about 1 hour 15 minutes. Taste and adjust seasoning, then cool and refrigerate until ready to use; this will keep at least a week.