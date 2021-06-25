Recipe: Spicy tomato jam from Chef Dee Lavigne

This recipe for Spicy Tomato Jam is from Chef Dee Lavigne of the Southern Food and Beverage Museum and Deelightful Desserts.
Makes about 1 pint
INGREDIENTS
1 1⁄2 pounds ripe tomatoes, peeled, cored and coarsely chopped
1⁄2 cup sugar
2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice
1 tablespoon fresh grated or minced ginger
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1⁄4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1⁄4 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Combine all ingredients in a heavy medium saucepan, Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring often.
Reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, until mixture has consistency of thick jam, about 1 hour 15 minutes. Taste and adjust seasoning, then cool and refrigerate until ready to use; this will keep at least a week.