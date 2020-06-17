Recipe: Savory Veggie Rose Tart

NEW ORLEANS —
Savory Veggie Rose Tart
- 1 roll puff pastry
- 1 3/4 cups ricotta cheese
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
- 1/2 tsp nutmeg
- pinch of salt
- 2 Tbsp. Extra Virgin oil of Olive
- 2 Tbsp. fresh oregano
- 3/4 cup mozzarella cheese
- 1 Tbsp. salt
- 1 Tbsp. black pepper
- 1 Tbsp. garlic powder
- 4 multi color carrots
- 2 zucchini
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
Unfold a puff pastry sheet on a tart pan. Place a parchment paper foil in the center and place on top of it dry seeds or beans to weight down the pastry.
Bake the tart base in the oven for 15-20 minutes. Remove the seeds/dry beans and the parchment paper. Let it cool.
Increase the oven temperature to 375 degrees.
In a medium bowl add the eggs, the ricotta cheese, the grated parmesan cheese and the grated nutmeg. Adjust with a pinch of salt. Also add the mozzarella and the fresh oregano. Mix everything until smooth.
Slice the zucchini and the carrots for their length using a potato peeler or a mandolin. Place the slices in a bowl and cook in the microwave for 1 minute.
This will make the slices soft and easy to roll.
Spread the cheese mixture on top of the tart base.
Take one long slice of a vegetable and roll it on itself very tightly. Take another slice and keep rolling. With 2/3 slices should make a nice rose bud. Place the bud in the center of the tart pressing it into the cheese. Repeat creating rose buds and placing them one next to the other in a spiral movement.
Brush olive oil on top of the vegetables and season with salt, pepper, and garlic. Bake the tart for 50 minutes.
