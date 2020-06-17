Recipe: Savory Veggie Rose Tart

This beautiful tart looks like it's from a bakery, but it's simple enough to do it home

NEW ORLEANS — Savory Veggie Rose Tart

1 roll puff pastry

1 3/4 cups ricotta cheese

2 eggs

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

1/2 tsp nutmeg

pinch of salt

2 Tbsp. Extra Virgin oil of Olive

2 Tbsp. fresh oregano

3/4 cup mozzarella cheese

1 Tbsp. salt

1 Tbsp. black pepper

1 Tbsp. garlic powder

4 multi color carrots

2 zucchini

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Unfold a puff pastry sheet on a tart pan. Place a parchment paper foil in the center and place on top of it dry seeds or beans to weight down the pastry.

Bake the tart base in the oven for 15-20 minutes. Remove the seeds/dry beans and the parchment paper. Let it cool.

Increase the oven temperature to 375 degrees.

In a medium bowl add the eggs, the ricotta cheese, the grated parmesan cheese and the grated nutmeg. Adjust with a pinch of salt. Also add the mozzarella and the fresh oregano. Mix everything until smooth.

Slice the zucchini and the carrots for their length using a potato peeler or a mandolin. Place the slices in a bowl and cook in the microwave for 1 minute.

This will make the slices soft and easy to roll.

Spread the cheese mixture on top of the tart base.

Take one long slice of a vegetable and roll it on itself very tightly. Take another slice and keep rolling. With 2/3 slices should make a nice rose bud. Place the bud in the center of the tart pressing it into the cheese. Repeat creating rose buds and placing them one next to the other in a spiral movement.

Brush olive oil on top of the vegetables and season with salt, pepper, and garlic. Bake the tart for 50 minutes.