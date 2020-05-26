Chef Kevin Belton's Bechamel, Hollandaise and Chimichurri sauces

NEW ORLEANS — Sauces are the biggest difference between home cooking and eating at a restaurant. Chef Kevin Belton shows us how to create a bechamel, hollandaise and chimichurri sauces to upgrade your home cooking.
Bechamel Sauce
Ingredients:
- 2 Tbsp. butter
- 2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
- 1/4 tsp. kosher salt
- Dash freshly ground black pepper
- 1 cup milk (or half-and-half)
Directions:
- Melt the butter in a small, heavy saucepan over low heat.
- Whisk the flour into the melted butter.
- Add the salt and freshly ground black pepper.
- Cook over low heat, stirring, for 1 minute to minimize the taste of the flour. If your mixture is thickening slowly, continue cooking in 30-second intervals until thick and bubbly.
- Turn up the heat slightly, then slowly add 1 cup of milk, stirring constantly.
- Bring to a low simmer and continue cooking slowly until smooth and thickened, about 5 minutes.
Hollandaise Sauce
Ingredients:
- 3 egg yolks
- 1 Tbsp. lemon juice or more as desired for flavor
- 1 tsp. dijon
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- pinch of cayenne pepper
- 1/2 cup butter or more for a thinner consistency, melted and hot
Directions:
- Melt the butter in microwave for about 1 minute, until it's hot. Alternatively, you could heat it on the stove.
- Add the egg yolks, lemon juice, dijon, salt and cayenne pepper into a high powered blender and blend for 5 seconds until combined.
- With the blender running on medium high, slowly stream in the hot butter into the mixture until it's emulsified.
- Pour the hollandaise sauce into a small bowl and serve while warm.
Chimichurri Sauce
Ingredients:
- 1 bunch flat-leaf parsley
- 1 bunch cilantro
- 1/2 cup diced red onion
- 3 Tbsp. fresh oregano, (optional)
- 3 cloves of garlic, peeled
- 2 Tbsp. fresh lemon or lime juice
- 2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
- 1/4 tsp. sea salt
- 1/4 tsp. freshly-ground black pepper
- 1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes, or more, to taste
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- Add all ingredients except the olive oil to a food processor and pulse a few times until chopped. Slowly stream in the olive oil, while pulsing the mixture a few more times until the olive oil is combined, and stopping to scrape down the sides of the food processor if needed.
- Serve immediately or refrigerate in a sealed container for up to 4 days.