Chef Kevin Belton's frozen S'mores recipe





1 large box instant chocolate pudding

2 1/2 cups cold milk

16 graham crackers

7 oz marshmallow creme

4 oz cream cheese, softened

8 oz whipped cream



Line a 9x13 pan with foil or parchment paper, allowing paper to overhang pan.



In a medium bowl, whisk together pudding mix and milk until smooth and creamy. Pour into 9x13 pan and spread into an even layer.



Chill pudding layer while you mix up the marshmallow layer.



In a medium bowl, beat together cream cheese and marshmallow cream until smooth. Fold in whipped cream.



Spread marshmallow layer over chocolate layer. Cover with foil.



Freeze layers about 6 hours, until firm enough to cut through. Use the foil or parchment paper to remove layers from 9x13 pan and place on a cutting board.



Break 15 graham crackers in half. Remove frozen layers from pan and slice pudding/marshmallow layers into 15 squares the same size as the graham crackers.



Place the graham crackers on each square.



Place a cutting board on top of the graham crackers and using the parchment paper flip the board over.



Peel off the parchment paper and cover the sections with the graham crackers.



Eat right away or store sandwiches in the freezer in an airtight bag or container. Graham crackers will soften slightly if stored in the freezer for a while.



Allow them to rest at room temperature about 5 minutes before eating for the best texture.