Chef Kevin Belton: Try Catfish Allison on National Catfish Day

Most of the time, catfish is fried, but Chef Kevin Belton wanted to try something different: Catfish Allison.

NEW ORLEANS — From The Crown, an Indianola, Mississippi restaurant, Catfish Allison is a Mississippi Delta recipe more than worthy for National Catfish Day.

Here's the list of ingredients:

  • 1 cup parmesan cheese, grated
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup butter, softened
  • 3 green onions, sliced
  • 1 tsp. Creole seasoning
  • 1/2 tsp. Worcestershire Sauce
  • 1/2 tsp. hot sauce
  • 4 6 oz catfish fillets
  • salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees. 
  • Line a rimmed baking sheet with nonstick aluminum foil, or coat with thin layer of cooking spray.
  • Combine all ingredients except for the catfish in a bowl. 
  • Season fish with salt, and pepper, then place them on the baking sheet. Cover the fish with the combined ingredient mixture.
  • Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the fish is golden and flakes easily with a fork. 
  • Serve immediately.

