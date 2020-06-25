Chef Kevin Belton: Try Catfish Allison on National Catfish Day

NEW ORLEANS — From The Crown, an Indianola, Mississippi restaurant, Catfish Allison is a Mississippi Delta recipe more than worthy for National Catfish Day.
Here's the list of ingredients:
- 1 cup parmesan cheese, grated
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup butter, softened
- 3 green onions, sliced
- 1 tsp. Creole seasoning
- 1/2 tsp. Worcestershire Sauce
- 1/2 tsp. hot sauce
- 4 6 oz catfish fillets
- salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Line a rimmed baking sheet with nonstick aluminum foil, or coat with thin layer of cooking spray.
- Combine all ingredients except for the catfish in a bowl.
- Season fish with salt, and pepper, then place them on the baking sheet. Cover the fish with the combined ingredient mixture.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the fish is golden and flakes easily with a fork.
- Serve immediately.
