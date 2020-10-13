RECIPE: Chef Kevin Belton's Chicken and Andouille Gumbo

NEW ORLEANS —
Chicken and Andouille Gumbo
Stock
- 4 - 4 1/2 pound chicken, rinsed 20 cups water
- 1 onion, halved
- 2 ribs of celery, coarsely chopped
- 8 garlic cloves
- 2 bay leaves
Gumbo
- 1 cup oil
- 1 1⁄4 cups flour
- 2 cups onions, diced
- 1 1⁄2 cups celery, diced
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 1 yellow bell pepper, diced
- 1 green bell pepper, diced
- 8 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
- 2 tsp. sea salt
- 1⁄2 tsp. cayenne pepper
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 10-ounce can fire roasted tomatoes, drained
- 1 lb. Zatarain’s Andouille Smoked Sausage, sliced in half moons
- 1 lb. smoked sausage, sliced
- 1 cup green onions, chopped
- 1⁄2 cup parsley, chopped
- Steamed white rice and File for serving (optional)
Stock
Place chicken, water, onion, celery, garlic and bay leaves in a large stock pot. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer until the chicken is tender, about 1 1⁄2 hours.
Remove chicken and reserve 2 quarts of stock.
Debone chicken and cut into bite size pieces. Set aside
Gumbo
Heat oil over high heat in 2-gallon pot. Whisk in the flour until well combined. Cook, while stirring with a wooden spoon, until the roux is light brown, about 10 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium high and continue to cook, stirring often, until the roux deepens to a deep brown color with a nutty aroma.
Add the onions, celery and bell peppers and stir until the vegetables begin to soften 5-8 minutes.
Add the garlic, Creole seasoning, salt, and cayenne pepper and stir to combine.
Add the 2 quarts of reserved chicken stock, 1 cup at a time, while stirring. Add the bay leaves and tomatoes and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook until the vegetables have wilted and the gumbo has thickened, about 30 minutes.
Add the sausage and return to a simmer. Add the chicken and cook until heated through, about 20 minutes.
Stir in the green onions and parsley and serve gumbo over steamed white rice with a dash of file.
Note: A friend suggested that I try his recipe, because I grew up without tomato in gumbo. I only hope my grandmother forgives me.
