RECIPE: Chef Kevin Belton's Chicken and Andouille Gumbo

It's National Gumbo Day! Celebrate with this classic recipe from Chef Kevin Belton

NEW ORLEANS — Chicken and Andouille Gumbo

Stock

4 - 4 1/2 pound chicken, rinsed 20 cups water

1 onion, halved

2 ribs of celery, coarsely chopped

8 garlic cloves

2 bay leaves

Gumbo

1 cup oil

1 1⁄4 cups flour

2 cups onions, diced

1 1⁄2 cups celery, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 yellow bell pepper, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

8 garlic cloves, minced

2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

2 tsp. sea salt

1⁄2 tsp. cayenne pepper

2 bay leaves

1 10-ounce can fire roasted tomatoes, drained

1 lb. Zatarain’s Andouille Smoked Sausage, sliced in half moons

1 lb. smoked sausage, sliced

1 cup green onions, chopped

1⁄2 cup parsley, chopped

Steamed white rice and File for serving (optional)

Stock

Place chicken, water, onion, celery, garlic and bay leaves in a large stock pot. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer until the chicken is tender, about 1 1⁄2 hours.

Remove chicken and reserve 2 quarts of stock.

Debone chicken and cut into bite size pieces. Set aside

Gumbo

Heat oil over high heat in 2-gallon pot. Whisk in the flour until well combined. Cook, while stirring with a wooden spoon, until the roux is light brown, about 10 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium high and continue to cook, stirring often, until the roux deepens to a deep brown color with a nutty aroma.

Add the onions, celery and bell peppers and stir until the vegetables begin to soften 5-8 minutes.

Add the garlic, Creole seasoning, salt, and cayenne pepper and stir to combine.

Add the 2 quarts of reserved chicken stock, 1 cup at a time, while stirring. Add the bay leaves and tomatoes and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook until the vegetables have wilted and the gumbo has thickened, about 30 minutes.

Add the sausage and return to a simmer. Add the chicken and cook until heated through, about 20 minutes.

Stir in the green onions and parsley and serve gumbo over steamed white rice with a dash of file.

Note: A friend suggested that I try his recipe, because I grew up without tomato in gumbo. I only hope my grandmother forgives me.

