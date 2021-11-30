Chef Kevin Belton's Onion Fritters recipe

NEW ORLEANS — This Onion Fritter (yes, you heard me right… Onion Fritters) is for National Fritter day. And when we think of fritters, we typically think of sweet fritters.
Onion Fritters
Ingredients
- 3 onions, peeled and diced
- 1 carrot, shredded
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup flour
- 1/3 cup parsley, chopped
- 1/2 tsp. Creole seasoning
- 1/2 tsp. paprika
- 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp. pepper
- 1/4 cup oil, for frying
Directions
- In a large bowl mix together all of the ingredients besides the oil.
- Place a cast iron or non-stick pan over medium heat until hot. Add the oil and swirl to coat the pan. Scoop out 2- to 3-tablespoon mounds of the onion mixture into the pan, flattening the mounds slightly with a spoon and spacing them about one inch apart.
- Cook the fritters for 2 to 3 minutes, flip them once and cook them for an additional 1 to 2 minutes until they’re golden brown and cooked through.
- Serve warm with honey mustard, sour cream or ranch. I think these would be really good on a Po’boy.