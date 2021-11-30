x
Chef Kevin

Chef Kevin Belton's Onion Fritters recipe

Chef Kevin made some onion fritters on National Fritter Day and if you try them, you'll probably make them more than once!

NEW ORLEANS — This Onion Fritter (yes, you heard me right… Onion Fritters) is for National Fritter day. And when we think of fritters, we typically think of sweet fritters.

Onion Fritters

Ingredients

  • 3 onions, peeled and diced 
  • 1 carrot, shredded
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 cup flour
  • 1/3 cup parsley, chopped
  • 1/2 tsp. Creole seasoning 
  • 1/2 tsp. paprika
  • 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
  • 1/2 tsp. pepper
  • 1/4 cup oil, for frying

Directions

  • In a large bowl mix together all of the ingredients besides the oil.
  • Place a cast iron or non-stick pan over medium heat until hot. Add the oil and swirl to coat the pan. Scoop out 2- to 3-tablespoon mounds of the onion mixture into the pan, flattening the mounds slightly with a spoon and spacing them about one inch apart.
  • Cook the fritters for 2 to 3 minutes, flip them once and cook them for an additional 1 to 2 minutes until they’re golden brown and cooked through.
  • Serve warm with honey mustard, sour cream or ranch. I think these would be really good on a Po’boy.

