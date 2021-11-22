x
Chef Kevin Belton's Pecan Pumpkin Cobbler recipe

Pecan or pumpkin pie for your holiday dessert? How about combining both treats into a cobbler?
Pecan Pumpkin Cobbler

  • Ingredients

    1 cup + 3 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
  • 2 tsp. baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
    3/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 tsp. cinnamon
  • 1 tsp. pumpkin spice 
  • 1/2 cup pumpkin puree
  • 1/4 cup milk
  • 1/4 cup melted butter 
  • 1 1/2 tsp. vanilla

Topping

  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup pecans, chopped 
  • 1 1/2 cups very hot water

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  • In a medium sized bowl, stir together flour, baking powder, salt, sugar and spices. Set aside.
  • In a smaller bowl, stir pumpkin, milk, melted butter and vanilla together to combine. Pour wet ingredients into dry ingredients and mix to create a thick batter. Pour into a small 8-inch casserole dish with high sides.
  • In a separate bowl, stir sugar, brown sugar and pecans together. Spread over the top of the batter evenly. 
  • Pour hot water over the entire cobbler and bake for 40 minutes or once the middle is set.
  • Be sure to place on a baking sheet incase it bubbles over. Cool 5-10 minutes before serving. Serve with more pecans and vanilla ice cream.

