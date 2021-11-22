Chef Kevin Belton's Pecan Pumpkin Cobbler recipe

NEW ORLEANS —
Pecan Pumpkin Cobbler
- Ingredients
1 cup + 3 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. salt
3/4 cup granulated sugar
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1 tsp. pumpkin spice
- 1/2 cup pumpkin puree
- 1/4 cup milk
- 1/4 cup melted butter
- 1 1/2 tsp. vanilla
Topping
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/4 cup pecans, chopped
- 1 1/2 cups very hot water
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- In a medium sized bowl, stir together flour, baking powder, salt, sugar and spices. Set aside.
- In a smaller bowl, stir pumpkin, milk, melted butter and vanilla together to combine. Pour wet ingredients into dry ingredients and mix to create a thick batter. Pour into a small 8-inch casserole dish with high sides.
- In a separate bowl, stir sugar, brown sugar and pecans together. Spread over the top of the batter evenly.
- Pour hot water over the entire cobbler and bake for 40 minutes or once the middle is set.
- Be sure to place on a baking sheet incase it bubbles over. Cool 5-10 minutes before serving. Serve with more pecans and vanilla ice cream.